Amundi Grows Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Amundi increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110,537 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $49,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Susquehanna raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The company’s revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

