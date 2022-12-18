Amundi Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Amundi increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,625 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $47,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $294.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $362.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.94.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

