Amundi Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Amundi raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,617 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $47,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 209,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.