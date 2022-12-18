Amundi Raises Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,439,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,815 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $46,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $672,000.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.49 million. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.37.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

