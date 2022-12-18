Amundi Sells 236,175 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,580,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236,175 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Infosys were worth $46,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Infosys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,545,000 after acquiring an additional 731,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Infosys by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,668 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.73 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

