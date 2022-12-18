Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.0% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 33.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 16.8% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.52. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

