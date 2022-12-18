Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is American National Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.52. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

