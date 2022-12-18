Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is UMA Financial Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.4% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

