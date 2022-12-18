Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

