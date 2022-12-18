Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.7% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.52. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.