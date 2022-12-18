Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.52. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

