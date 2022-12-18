Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.52. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

