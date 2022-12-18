Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average of $149.52. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

