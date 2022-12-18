argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in argenx by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in argenx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in argenx by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,245,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx stock opened at $385.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.79. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $407.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -15.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on argenx from €405.00 ($426.32) to €450.00 ($473.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.57.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

