ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKG. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $84,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 115.0% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $417,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $30.16 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $65.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11.

