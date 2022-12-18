Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

