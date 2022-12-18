ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after acquiring an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 90,201.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 50.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 145.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after purchasing an additional 244,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($505.26) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $574.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $527.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.47. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $817.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

