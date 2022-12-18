Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 319,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,460 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,216,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 896.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter.

AXTA stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

