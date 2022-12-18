B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 91,066 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PEY opened at $20.46 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

