B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 661,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 315,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 299,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 250,218 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 274,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PSK opened at $34.37 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $42.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.