B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,155 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 149,372 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

