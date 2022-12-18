B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Qorvo by 9,752.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 149,218 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Qorvo by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 495,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Qorvo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.78.

Qorvo stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $163.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.