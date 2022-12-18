B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 333 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $253.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $350.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.69.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

