B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 7,433 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.96.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.1 %

KEY opened at $16.62 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

