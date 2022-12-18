B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in V.F. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

NYSE:VFC opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $76.61.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.89%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

