B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,516 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after buying an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 900,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,156,000 after purchasing an additional 711,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.47.

Entergy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.15.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.