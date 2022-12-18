B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,225 ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:HYHG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYHG. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000.

ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HYHG opened at $59.02 on Friday. ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $70.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93.

