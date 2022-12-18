B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 89.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 149,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bunge by 124.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bunge by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,320,000 after purchasing an additional 67,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter valued at about $3,827,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Down 0.7 %

BG stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $95.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

