B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 493.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $102,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Insider Activity

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading

