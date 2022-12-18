B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $38.99 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

