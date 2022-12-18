B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

