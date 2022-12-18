B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde stock opened at $329.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

