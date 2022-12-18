B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,844 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,427 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $77.65 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

