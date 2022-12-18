B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,918 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 2.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,078,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,842 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

