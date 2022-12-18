B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $494,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $152.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average of $156.78. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $138.73 and a 12-month high of $214.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

