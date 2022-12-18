Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

