Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,579 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,243.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 152,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 48,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average of $114.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.