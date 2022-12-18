Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $79.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,325 shares of company stock valued at $31,823,450 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy



Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

