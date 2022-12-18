Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,273 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $17,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 96.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 75.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.12. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

