BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 106.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 69,079 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 120.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 115,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 62,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,208,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

