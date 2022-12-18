Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 8,993 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,227 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

