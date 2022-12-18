BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Position Decreased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,904,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BP by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 351,830 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $8,585,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $4,432,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 535 ($6.56) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.47) to GBX 549 ($6.74) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

BP opened at $33.68 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.40%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

