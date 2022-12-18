Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,456 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brightcove worth $15,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,304,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,842,000 after purchasing an additional 198,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,307,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 494,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 69,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $178,942.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,099,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,941,109.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 354,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

