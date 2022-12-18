Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

