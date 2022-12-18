Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 20,185 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBGS. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,469,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 692,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 438,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 426,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,621,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,805,000 after purchasing an additional 349,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $31.09.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBGS. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.