Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 241 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average of $186.75.

