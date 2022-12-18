Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,491 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $143.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

