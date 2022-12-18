Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 3,016 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $140.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.