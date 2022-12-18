Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 564 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $244,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 40.4% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $253.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.17. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $350.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.69.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

