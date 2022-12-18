Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:APD opened at $316.42 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.63.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

